MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man has been arrested and charged with with aggravated sexual assault of a child, police said.
Jamarcus Demon Sparks, 34, was arrested Friday, April 29 by the Marshall Police Department.
Lt. Len Ames said that no other information can be given about the crime right now, though he confirmed that the case is with the department.
To be charged with aggravated sexual assault of a minor requires that the child involved be under 14 years of age. The charge is a first-degree felony that can carry a minimum sentence of five years, and up to life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Additionally, if the child involved is under 6 years old, the offense carries a minimum sentence of 25 years, going up to life in prison without the possibility of parole along with the fine.
A conviction also requires a person to register as a sex offender for the rest of their life.
Sparks was booked at the main jail last Friday at a bond of $200,000. Harrison County jail records show that Sparks remains in custody as of Thursday afternoon.