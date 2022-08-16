MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man was arrested Friday on a Caddo Parish warrant in connection with a May 27 fiery crash that left one man dead.
Stephen Scott Stasny Jr., 40, was arrested by Marshall police and extradited the same day to Caddo Parish, where he remains in jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
Caddo Parish authorities charged him with two offenses — first degree vehicular negligent injuring and vehicular homicide/driving under the influence. His bond was set at $100,000 for the first offense and $250,000 for the second.
According to Bia Roldan, public information officer for Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on May 27, when Stasny allegedly drove the wrong way on U.S. 80, causing a fiery crash that killed one individual and sent two others to the hospital.
“It was a fiery wreck involving three pick-up trucks on May 27,” noted Roldan.
“There was a call about a crash before noon on Friday. When deputies got there, they found two vehicles on fire and a third that was a wreck,” she said. “The one driver had gone outside of his lane and crossed over onto oncoming traffic on Highway 80, hit another pick-up truck head-on, causing that vehicle to just stop and then the third vehicle crashed right behind it.
“The two cars who were hit went up in flames, and the initial car that went on the wrong side of the road ended up on the side and was taken to the hospital,” explained Roldan. “One man actually died from this.”
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as James Ellis Dowden, 56, of Shreveport.
The incident completely shut down U.S. 80 as Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Caddo Fire District 3 worked on the crash, which occurred at U.S. 80 at Interstate Highway 20.
According to a press release issued by Caddo Parish authorities, at the time, the preliminary investigation determined that Stasny was driving a gray pick-up truck eastbound on the highway when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, causing the fiery crash. The parties that were taken to the hospital were transported by Caddo Fire District 3.