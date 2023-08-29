MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally shot a man on Saturday.
Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40, is accused of killing Russell Dale Crawford Shyne, 36, the Marshall Police Department said. He is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail, with bond not yet set.
Police were called to the 800 block of Francis Street on Saturday evening around 9 p.m. for. shooting. Upon arrival, MPD said officers found a white car identified by witnesses as the vehicle occupied by the suspect, identified as Dunn.
Shyne was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, MPD said, and given medical assistance by first responders and others on the scene. He was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center’s ER, where he died.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Russell Shyne. Our officers acted swiftly to control the situation, ensuring that no further harm would come to community members,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “I would like to thank the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response to assist our officers at the scene and at the hospital.”
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, in a blotter update, noted it had assisted with the shooting and asked to assist in dispersing an aggressive crowd.
“Deputies were asked again to assist at the Emergency Room in Marshall in regard to a fight involving in excess of 50 people fighting,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies were informed that the victim involved in the shooting was deceased and that the families of the suspect and victim were involved in the altercation. Deputies along with K-9 Pato and his handler arrived on scene and assisted in dispersing the crowd without incident.”