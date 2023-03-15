MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man who allegedly shot into a Decker Place apartment, injuring a woman and her child, has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury.
Dameion Deon Redd Sr., 44, was arrested Nov. 28, 2022. According to a press release issued at the time of his arrest, officers were called just after midnight to the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard that day for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a woman and a child had been shot in their apartment. Both were taken to area hospitals.
“This type of violence cannot be tolerated,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said at the time. “I am proud of our investigators who worked around the clock, along with our community members, to identify and arrest the shooter. Our prayers go out to the victims in this senseless case of violence.”
GoFundMe Set Up
The victims’ family established a GoFundMe campaign to help defray medical costs for the pair, identified as a mother and her 5-year-old son.
On the GoFundMe page, the mother’s uncle and fundraiser organizer, LaBronze Garrett, noted that the incident occurred Nov. 28, 2022, just two weeks after his niece’s 28th birthday.
“I’m hosting this campaign on behalf of my beautiful niece and her five-year-old son,” Garrett wrote.
“In the middle of the night on November 28th, just two weeks after her 28th birthday, a man they don’t know shot into their bedroom window with an AK-47 assuming he was getting revenge on his ex-girlfriend; but he was at the wrong apartment,” Garrett indicated.
“My niece was shot once in her shoulder and her innocent son was shot five times: in the ankle, knee, chest, arm and hand,” Garrett shared. “Thankfully they are both still alive.”
The uncle noted that his niece and great nephew were undergoing medical care for the injuries sustained in the shooting.
“The gunman has since been apprehended, but the damage has already been done,” said Garrett. “As a family, we are raising $10,000 to help cover their medical costs and move them to a safer neighborhood. With your help, we can make sure they get the care, safety, and fresh start they need.”
He described his niece as an amazing, fun-spirited, caring and compassionate person and mother, who is a joy to be around.
“She loves to sing and is truly a gifted and passionate graphic design artist,” said Garrett. “I know that she has a bright future ahead of her, and it’s still hard for our family to wrap our minds around the fact that we almost lost them.
“No one should have to lie in their bed with the fear that at any moment, bullets will come flying through their window,” the uncle wrote. “This event has been traumatizing for all of us, but especially for my niece and son.”
Garrett said funds raised in this campaign will not only cover the victims’ hospital bills but will also cover their rehabilitation costs and ensure they can both get therapy.
“Any additional funds will go towards helping them move into another apartment,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to support her right now but with your additional support, we can make sure she has everything she needs.”
Garrett thanked everyone for supporting the campaign, which benefits the victims’ recovery efforts.
“Your generosity means so much to us and will have a long-lasting positive impact on the ones who need it,” he said.
The GoFundMe page can be found online at https://gofund.me/7b9754e7.
Other Indictments
Other February indictments are as follow:
- John Eric Smith, 56, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Ashley Renee Porter, 39, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jeffrey Dean McCreary, 52, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Ben Harvey Coleman, 39, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Joe Michael Allen, 31, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jason Lee Jones, 43, of Longview, burglary of a habitation;
- Fredrick Lee Manning, 44, of Mooringsport, La., manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- Kassidy Lee Barrett, 21, of DeKalb, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Aaron Maurice Polk Jr., 33, of Hallsville, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Joshua Allen Fields, 22, of Waskom, burglary of a building;
- Robert Earl Marshall, 67, of Marshall, theft of property more than or equal to $100, but less than $750 with two or more previous convictions;
- Michael Layne Smith, 55, theft of property by check more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Jennifer Morgan Rust, 49, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Clifford Ray Anderson, 41, of Marshall, stalking;
- Clayton James Goodson, 19, of Marshall, stalking, assault family violence;
- Gary Lyn Thomas, 37, of Waskom, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Kevin Benefield, 38, of Elysian Fields, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Durand Obadiah Sessions, 32, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
- Adan Aurelio Sanchez, 47, of Marshall, assault on a security officer;
- Darius Lydell Black, 19, of Lancaster, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
- Angela Shante Johnson, 23, of Marshall, abandoned/endangered child by criminal negligence;
- Jesus Islas Ramos, 24, of Marshall, intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury;
- Ismael Martinez, 37, of Marshall, indecency with a child by sexual contact;
- Randall Lee Langenberg, 50, of Marshall, six counts of possession of child pornography;
- Ryan Louis Patterson, 35, of Marshall, assault against a public servant, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.