MARSHALL, Texas - A man was killed in a crash along U.S. 80 just east of Marshall in Harrison County on Sunday.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gilford Leon Nugent III, 40, of Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say the pickup he was driving west on Highway 80 crossed the center stripe, crashing into a truck towing a travel trailer.
The driver and passenger, Scott Allan Roode, 33, and Trissta Leeann Hepting, 31, both of Wichita, Kansas, were taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.