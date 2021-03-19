MARSHALL, Texas - A newspaper carrier is recovering this Friday after being shot while trying to do her job.
Shortly after 5:30 a.m., a Marshall Police Department patrol lieutenant reported hearing several gunshots somewhere north of his location.
Immediately after his report, multiple 911 calls were received from residents in the area of the 500 block of Oak Street. They said they were hearing gunfire in their neighborhood. The callers said they could hear a female screaming for help. The female victim then called 911 and said she believed she had been shot.
The 34-year-old victim said she did not know who shot her or why. She was taken to a Longview hospital for treatment.
This is an active investigation and a person of interest has been identified and detained.