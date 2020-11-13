MARSHALL, Texas - A fatal crash is under investigation in Marshall, Texas. Police responded to a call at 1:55 p.m. Thursday involving an accident between an 18 wheeler and a pickup truck.
The 18 wheeler was traveling southbound on Loop 390 and struck the pickup truck that was turning north onto the loop from Scottsville Highway. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George.
The crash is being investigated by the Marshall Police Department with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.