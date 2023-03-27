MARSHALL, Texas - A man was hospitalized Saturday after the Marshall Police Department said officers shot him in self-defense after he pointed what turned out to be a replica rifle at them.
The man was identified as Shimon Faggett, 43.
Officers were called around 11:23 p.m. Saturday to the downtown area after receiving reports of a man dressed in a trench coat and carrying a rifle. The man was reported to be walking in the middle of the road.
Police said the officers began rendering first aid. EMS was summoned, and the man was taken to Christus Good Shepherd, where he remains hospitalized.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident as part of the department’s policy, and the department says the Marshall Police Department is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is leading the crime scene investigation in coordination with the Texas Rangers, police said.
"The Marshall Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our community and will continue to work diligently to maintain the trust and confidence of the community. We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available and appropriate," police said.