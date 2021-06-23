MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall's Wall of Love mural campaign comes to a close Thursday.
In exchange for a donation to purchase interior furnishings for the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, space is reserved for a photo of the contributor's pet.
The photos will be used to create a permanent mural inside the adoption center. The donor's name will be included along with the name of the pet.
You can still get your donation in Thursday by including your pet's photo at visiting https://donorbox.org/adoption-center-mural-2.