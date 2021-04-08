ARP, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office says a 5-year-old Arp boy who disappeared on Wednesday has been found.
According to the SCSO, Hayden Wilcox was found unharmed near his home.
Authorities say at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the 22300 block of County Road 251 near Arp regarding a missing child.
SCSO was assisted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constables Office, Arp Police Department, Troup Police Department, Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Overton Police Department as well as area Fire Departments.