JEFFERSON, Texas - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Kentucky man who was last seen in the area.
Deputies say Benjamin H. Cowley,30, of St. Matthew, KY, was last seen on November 4th, at the Johnson Creek Camping area.
He is listed as missing from his hometown. He is 5'9, weighs 160 lbs, and drives a 2002 Tan 4-door Ford Taurus with Kentucky plate 796TUZ, according to deputies.
Anyone who might have seen him or know where he is should contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 903-665-3961.