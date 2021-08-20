MARSHALL, Texas - Missing Marshall woman, 24-year-old Rhayah Hicks, has been pronounced dead after local authorities recovered her vehicle from Shadowood Lake northeast of Marshall late Thursday night.
“She was pronounced deceased at the scene and her body was sent for autopsy by (Precinct 1) Justice of the Peace Judge John Oswalt," Harrison County Sheriff Office public information officer, Lt. Jay Webb, said early Friday morning.
“(Harrison County) Sheriff (Brandon “BJ”) Fletcher expressed the heartfelt condolences for the family due to this tragic accident,” said Webb.
Marshall and Harrison County authorities, along with Longview dive teams located her vehicle in lake Thursday.
“Sunday evening, at night, Ms. Hicks was attending a social event, here, at Shadowood,” Webb told the News Messenger while at the search scene Thursday night.
Hicks’ mother reported her missing to Marshall police Tuesday morning. Police said Hicks was last seen in the area of FM 1793 and Gainesville Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning.
“Early Tuesday morning, about 8 a.m., the mother came in and reported her missing on Tuesday. She didn’t come back on Monday,” said Webb. “They didn’t know where she was and couldn’t get her on the cell phone.
“Marshall PD put out the missing person’s information,” he said. “She was put on the computer as a missing person immediately.”
Authorities discovered skid marks in the Shadowood community when Detective Rob Farnham revisited the area to search for any traces of Hicks.
“Marshall investigators returned to the area and began looking for the vehicle and discovered the skid marks that appeared to drive off of the roadway across the dam area and then back onto the roadway,” said Webb.
“We believe it was a horribly, tragic accident,” said Webb. “Texas Department of Public Safety was asked to assist in consulting on the accident reconstruction. Since this is a private roadway and private property an accident report will not be made. They will assist in the reporting information for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.”
“What we can tell and looking at the marks in the grass and the roadway, it appears that she was actually going this way (heading) out,” Webb pointed out. “It appears that she left the roadway and then overcorrected it and went into the water.”
The vehicle was discovered around 3 p.m. Thursday.
“Longview fire department divers located the vehicle approximately 40 feet from the roadway and submerged in the lake,” said Webb.