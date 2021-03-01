CARTHAGE, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office and the Southaven Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Rachael Ann Wallace of Southaven, Mississippi, was reported missing on Feb. 26. Friends and family have been unable to locate her.
On Saturday, Wallace’s silver 2016 Nissan Rogue was found abandoned in Panola County. Family posted that her phone last pinged in Shreveport on Friday night.
Authorities urge anyone who has seen Wallace or had contact with her to call the Panola County Texas Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333 or the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652.