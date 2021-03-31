HARLETON, Texas - Two people are in jail after a missing Harrison County teen was found in Oklahoma with only a sleeping bag and a little bit of food.
Harrison County deputies say the 13 year old female was reported missing Saturday near the Lake Deerwood area.
Deputies say she went to Oklahoma with Daniel Czerwinksi, 39, of Wilmer, Texas and Azlaera Hoffner, 30, of Iowa.
Deputies say the two went back to east Texas and left the girl in Oklahoma with a sleeping bag, a limited new supply of food and no shelter.