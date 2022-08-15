MT. PLEASANT, Texas - A case of monkeypox has been identified in East Texas. In a Tri-County Press Facebook post, Tracie Smith, public information officer with a Titus Regional Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant, confirmed a notification from the Texas Department of State Health Services that a person treated as an outpatient has been confirmed with the monkeypox virus.
“TRMC is working closely with DSHS and following their recommendations/guidance with individuals who were at risk of possible exposure," Terry Scoggin, Chief Executive Officer for TRMC, said. "Transmission risks have been identified as low risk. TRMC encourages our community to practice good hygiene procedures to mitigate the risk of transmission of the monkeypox virus including but not limited to hand washing, proper care of scratches and wounds, etc.," Scoggin said.
He added that TRMC has been monitoring the CDC’s Clinical Recognition Guidelines and the CDC Infection Prevention and Control of monkeypox and is working closely with physicians to ensure the health of everyone in the community is the highest priority.