MARSHALL, Texas - More and more East Texas counties are issuing burn bans due to the extremely dry conditions across the region. Harrison, Upshur, Marion, and Panola all have a burn ban in place. Two towns in Morris County have also issued restrictions -- Lone Star and Daingerfield.
All outdoor burning is prohibited with the exception of burning related to public health and safety as authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
An offense committed under the burn ban is a misdemeanor punishable up to $500.
According to Texas A&M Forest Service, “In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.”