TEXARKANA, Tx. - When a deadly crash happens at the hands of a drunk driver -- many children are left without parents.
A new law in Texas aims to protect children by creating harsher punishments for Texans convicted of intoxication manslaughter.
The new law just went into effect this month. it will require someone convicted of intoxication manslaughter to pay child support if they kill a parent with young children.
With this law, the court will determine exactly how much money a child under 18 is eligible for if a drunk driver killed their parent or guardian.
In 1985, Erin Crawford-Bowers' life forever changed at the hands of a drunk driver. She was only 6-months old.
Her parents tragically lost their lives when their vehicle was hit by a drunk driver.
Now Bowers is participating in TXDOT's "Drive Sober - No Regrets" campaign.
Her goal is to prevent other families from going through what hers did. " So if you are considering getting behind the wheel after a drink or two and think that you're just fine and it's no big deal, think of me. you never know the harm you could cause to a family by making that one small decision", said Crawford.
Those who can't pay because they are in prison will be required to make payments within a year of being released, even if a child is older than 18 by that time.