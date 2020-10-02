CARTHAGE, Texas -- A Shreveport man accused of killing Panola County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chris Dickerson has been indicted in the case, the Panola County District Clerk's Office said.
Gregory Newson, 47, was indicted on charges of capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 28.
Newson is currently being held at the Gregg County Jail, with bonds set at $6 million total.
Dickerson was killed while on duty in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.
In a sworn complaint filed in Panola County in the case, Texas Ranger Joshua Jenkins detailed his initial investigation of Dickerson’s death: Dickerson made a traffic stop around 2 a.m. on FM 10 near Gary. As Dickerson stepped out of his patrol vehicle and approached the driver’s side door, a man Jenkins would later identify as Newson, got out of the car with a short-barreled rifle and started shooting at Dickerson.
Dickerson was shot six times. Newson was shot three times in his leg.
Newson then got back in his car and drove north on FM 10. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO alert, and Jenkins said in his complaint that just as Panola County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jeff Ivy was on the phone asking him to assist in the investigation, Shreveport police had located the car matching the description.
Newson’s car eventually crashed on Buncombe Road near 3132 and Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport. Newson ran, officials have said, and Cpl. LaBrian Marsden deployed his K-9 Casper — who found Newson hiding in brush and grass.
Jenkins, in his complaint, said he watched both in-car and body camera video from Dickerson. It showed a man who appeared to have the same characteristics as the registered owner of the car and the man Shreveport police arrested in their pursuit.
Officers found a semi-automatic rifle with a drum magazine in Newson’s car, Jenkins said in his complaint. Panola County records also show they found $5,500 — a civil suit brought by the Panola County District Attorney’s Office to try to seize that money was later dropped.