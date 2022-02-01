MARSHALL, Texas - The City of Marshall and the Tim Tebow Foundation will be celebrating the 8th anniversary of a special event to honor those with disabilities.
Once again this year, Immanuel Baptist Church along with other churches, nonprofits and Marshall ISD will host Night to Shine on Saturday, February 11, 2022.
According to previous years, there will be approximately 400 volunteers and 250 participants spanning the area from Marshall to Longview, Carthage, Jefferson and Shreveport.
Immediately following the Shine-Thru Parade, the Drive-In Celebration will begin with a message from Immanuel Baptist Church Pastor Shawn Smith, and a video message from Tim Tebow along with other special guests. Night to Shine guests can also enjoy dinner during the celebration while listening to KMHT 103.9 FM in their vehicle.
The Honored Guest registration is now available online at https://ibcmarshall.com/lift-ministry.
To find out more about Night to Shine, visit timtebowfoundation.org/ministries/night-to-shine.