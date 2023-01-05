TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off.
According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15 p.m. the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
The suspect's identity remains unknown, Albritton said.
According to Smith County Lieutenant Clayton Taylor, a suspect was chased briefly on Interstate 20 after stealing a vehicle in Lindale.
The chase turned into a manhunt when the suspect left the vehicle and ran into the woods near Santa Land.
According to Santa Land's Facebook post, law enforcement has advised them it is was unsafe to open Wednesday night as they are still searching for the suspect on their property.
Santa Land has provided the East Texas community with holiday entertainment for 27 years.
"We hate to cut the season short by closing on our last night...but as always the safety of our guests must come first," the Facebook post says.