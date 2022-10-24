AUSTIN - TxDOT is launching its statewide “Be Safe. Drive Smart” Fall campaign to remind motorists to slow down, stay alert and be extra cautious when driving in high-traffic oil and gas producing areas and work zones across the state.
In 2021, more than 79,000 traffic crashes occurred in the state’s five main energy sectors—the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Barnett Shale, Anadarko Basin and the Haynesville/Bossier Shale—resulting in 1,119 fatalities. These deaths accounted for one-quarter of the state’s total traffic fatalities and marked a 20% increase over the previous year.
Oil and gas activity brings increased traffic and more large trucks sharing the road with passenger vehicles in production areas and surrounding communities. When sharing the road with large trucks, motorists may experience limited visibility, changing road conditions and less room to maneuver should they encounter a road hazard. Increased truck traffic also leads to more wear and tear on roads, posing challenges to drivers.
To help keep everyone safe on the road, TxDOT offers these important reminders for motorists:
- Follow the posted speed limit and adjust your driving to match road conditions.
- Focus 100% on driving and put your phone away: no talking or texting when behind the wheel.
- Give large trucks plenty of space. Be patient and pass only when it’s safe and legal to do so.
- Maintain a safe following distance.
- Never drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
- Obey stop signs and traffic signals.
- Always buckle up—drivers and passengers, day and night.
For the next few weeks, TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign will bring its interactive traffic safety exhibit to high school football games in Laredo, Eagle Pass, Fort Stockton and Odessa. These events will feature quizzes and video displays that remind motorists to exercise extra caution when driving in a variety of traffic situations, including in energy-production areas.
“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.