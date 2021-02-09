NORTH ZULICH, Texas - A woman accused of kidnapping three children in Madison County, Texas Monday afternoon may be in Panola County.
Police in Madison County say Sherri Lewing, 45, of Panola County, broke into a home in North Zulich and took three kids. Two were her daughters and the third was her 11-day old granddaughter. The granddaughter and her 14-year-old daughter have been found safe in Nacogdoches County. Authorities are still looking for Emerald Green, 16, and Lewing. Lewing did not have custody of any of the children.
Lewing is 5'7" and was wearing a bright orange shirt. She was last seen in a gold colored Yukon with tinted windows.
Officials say Green has brown eyes and was wearing a green "Friends" long sleeve shirt.
Lewing could also be heading towards Houston.
If you have any information about this case, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 348-2755.