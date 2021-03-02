CARTHAGE, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday on its Facebook page that Rachael Ann Wallace of Southaven, Miss., has been found safe.
The sheriff's office thanked everyone who helped in the search. It also said more information would be released at a later time.
RELATED ARTICLE - Panola Co. deputies asks for help locating Miss. woman
Wallace was reported missing on Feb. 26. Since then, friends and family had been unable to locate her.
On Saturday, Wallace’s silver 2016 Nissan Rogue was found abandoned in Panola County. Family posted that her phone last pinged in Shreveport on Friday night.
Monday, the sheriff's office released photographs of Wallace at several stores in Carthage.