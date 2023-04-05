CARTHAGE, Texas - Panola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Torey Obryan McLemore, 33, was arrested Monday by Texas Ranger Glenn Davenport and charged with Class C theft and abuse of official capacity.
The arrest came after an investigation by the sheriff’s office and a follow up investigation by Texas Department of Public Service Texas Rangers, according to Sheriff Cutter Clinton. The estimated value of the abuse of official capacity was listed at between $100 and $750.
According to court records, the arrest stemmed from an alleged theft of 17 gallons of gasoline from the county’s fuel pump in February. The value of the gasoline was listed at $47.76.
McLemore resigned his position and was terminated from county employment before he was booked into the Panola County Detention Center Monday, Clinton said. According to Panola County Court-At-Law records he was later released on Monday after paying a $400 fine for the Class C theft charge and on a $750 personal recognizance bond for the abuse of official capacity.
In March, the sheriff’s office administration became aware of possible policy violations made by an employee, Clinton said.
“An internal investigation was subsequently initiated on the claims,” Clinton said. “During the course of the internal investigation administrators gathered information about the policy violations along with other evidence that indicated possible criminal violations having also occurred.”
In lieu of the alleged criminal activity discovered by Panola County Sheriff’s Office administrators, Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers were immediately notified with a request to manage the criminal investigation and subsequent interviews were turned over to them, Clinton said.
“After the Texas Ranger and PCSO administrator interviewed the employee he was placed on suspension in compliance with the current PCSO policy,” Clinton said. “The Ranger obtained arrests warrants charging Torey McLemore with abuse of official capacity and theft.”
Both are Class C misdemeanors. Both offenses were listed in public records as taking place on Feb. 24.
McLemore was booked into the Panola County Detention Center after his arrest.
“The events are very disappointing but our team handled the situation with the professionalism and protocol necessary,” Clinton said. “We will continue to showcase our successes, communicate about our daily services, and I will own our failures and mistakes as your sheriff.”
He said the department will move forward.
“It is our goal to strive for excellence,” Clinton said.
McLemore is a 2008 Carthage High School graduate. He played football and was a power lifter for the Bulldogs.
He was recently tapped to be the sheriff department’s D.A.R.E. (drug abuse resistance program) officer who was tasked with building that anti-drug program in the county. McLemore was recently sent to Mississippi to complete specialized training that program.
In March he participated in a program at Carthage High School on the consequences of impaired driving.