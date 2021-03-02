CARTHAGE, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday on its Facebook page that Rachael Ann Wallace of Southaven, Mississippi has been found and she is safe.
The post thanked everyone who helped in the search. It also said more information would be released at a later time.
Wallace was reported missing on Feb. 26. Since then, friends and family had been unable to locate her.
On Saturday, Wallace’s silver 2016 Nissan Rogue was found abandoned in Panola County. Family posted that her phone last pinged in Shreveport on Friday night.