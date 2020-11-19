JEFFERSON, Texas - Drivers in East Texas might need to take a new route Thursday.
TxDot will close a part of FM 2208 at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing, just south of Jefferson.
TxDot says the rail company is making repairs to the track. The closure will start at 7 a.m. and should reopen around 3 p.m. or whenever work is finished.
Traffic will officially be detoured on a signed route on US 59, FM 1997, FM 3001 and FM 2208.
Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure.
The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.