MARSHALL, Texas - Police in East Texas have arrested a man accused of being a child predator,
On November 23, 2020, the Marshall Police Department arrested Dayton Shai Bonner of Longview on a Second Degree Felony charge of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor. Bonner was taken into custody at Kidsview Park in Longview, Texas, and booked in the Harrison County jail.
Detectives received an initial complaint from the mother of a 13-year-old female in Marshall, Texas. The complaint stated Bonner had sent sexually explicit messages to the young female. The mother gave access to the social media accounts officers.
“We encourage all parents, guardians, and family members to be active participants in a child’s social media and email activities. Sadly, we live in a world with predators who will attempt to harm the mind and bodies of our young people. Please take the time to have open and ongoing discussions about this danger with your families,” shared Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.