MARSHALL, Texas - Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near the Belaire Manor Apartments. That's at 1400 Julie Street.
Details are limited, but based on a Facebook post by the Marshall Police Department, the shooting "is not an officer-involved shooting".
KTBS 3 News reached out to MPD, but was provided no other information.
Anyone with information should contact Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.
