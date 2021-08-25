SHREVEPORT, La. - A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Wednesday afternoon could intensify and move our way early next week.
This possible tropical storm or hurricane could arrive on the Louisiana coast next Tuesday according to the GFS Forecast.
The European Forecast also shows this storm near there on Monday.
The forecast is still uncertain especially on the timing, but since we are nearing the average peak of hurricane season, now it's time to be ready!
Here are some safety tips from FEMA.
