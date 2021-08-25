Satellite Image of the Tropical Disturbance in the Caribbean
Satellite Image of the Tropical Disturbance in the Caribbean

SHREVEPORT, La. - A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Wednesday afternoon could intensify and move our way early next week.

GFS Tropical Forecast for Early Next Week

This possible tropical storm or hurricane could arrive on the Louisiana coast next Tuesday according to the GFS Forecast.

European Tropical Forecast Early Next Week

The European Forecast also shows this storm near there on Monday.

The forecast is still uncertain especially on the timing, but since we are nearing the average peak of hurricane season, now it's time to be ready!

Here are some safety tips from FEMA.

Track this disturbance with our KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

