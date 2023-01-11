MARSHALL, Texas - Prysmian Group, the world leader in the wire and cable industry, will host a job fair on January 11 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard, South Marshall, Texas, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The hiring event is free and open to the public. Candidates will have the opportunity to learn more about Prysmian Group and the available employment opportunities within the company, including open positions as machine operators, forklift drivers, quality technicians and maintenance technicians.
This job fair is in response to Prysmian’s groundbreaking for a $50 million investment and expansion project in June 2022. The project is scheduled for completion in early summer 2023 and will expand the Marshall facility to over one million square feet and create 75 new positions, including machine operators, logistics and skilled trades.
“As we build toward the completion of our expansion here in Marshall, we are looking to hire candidates excited to start their careers with Prysmian Group,” said Chelsea Ratcliff, PHR, Marshall human resources manager, Prysmian Group North America. “We are committed to boosting our local Harrison County community, both by hiring locally and by contributing to the economic growth of our region. We look forward to meeting these potential new team members at Wednesday's job fair.”
Formerly General Cable, Prysmian Group's more than 50-year legacy as a major employer in Harrison County has helped drive economic growth in the region. Currently, with more than 400 employees, the Marshall facility is Prysmian Group's largest plant in North America, manufacturing the bulk of the region's renewable energy products.
Prysmian Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE), offering an inclusive, team-based work environment with competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits, including medical, dental, life insurance, retirement savings options, generous paid time off and bonus incentives.
Candidates seeking employment should come prepared with copies of an up-to-date resume and two forms of identification. Candidates may be interviewed and hired on the spot during the event for jobs with pay ranging from $16-24 per hour.