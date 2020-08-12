AVINGER, Texas - One person is dead after a crash Tuesday night in Marion County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says Alex Samples, 59, of Avinger was speeding east on FM 729.
Troopers say Samples’ truck entered a curve where he lost control of the truck.
The truck hit a power pole and flipped over. Authorities say Samples and his passenger, William Moore, 55, of Marietta were both ejected.
Both Samples and Moore were taken to a hospital in Shreveport. Samples later died from his injuries. Moore is serious condition.