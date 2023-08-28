SHREVEPORT, La. - Following Sunday night's storms, five Caddo Parish schools are without power Monday morning and will be closed.
They are Broadmoor STEM Academy, Woodlawn Leadership Academy, Fair Park Middle School, Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School, and Caddo Middle Magnet.
SWEPCO crews are currently working to restore power. Parents and staff will be notified when power is restored at those campuses.
Meanwhile in East Texas, students in Carthage will get a couple of extra hours Monday before they're required to be at school.
Due to power outages on several campuses, Carthage ISD is operating on a two-hour delayed start.
All district and campus operations will run two hours later than normal.