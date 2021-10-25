Severe Risk for the ArkLaTex on Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)
Severe Risk for the ArkLaTex on Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has Toledo Bend under a Slight Risk of severe storms including tornadoes on Wednesday.  The I-20 corridor is under a Marginal Risk due to forecast uncertainty.

Water Vapor Image of Wednesday's Storm System as of Monday Evening

The powerful upper atmospheric storm responsible for this outlook was battering the west US coast Monday evening.

Here is the preliminary Precisioncast forecast for Wednesday:

Wednesday 7 AM Forecast

According to the model, storms could be east of I-35 as early as 7 a.m.

9 AM Wednesday Forecast

Storms could arrive in east Texas by mid morning.

Noon Wednesday Forecast

They are forecast to pass through a Texarkana, Shreveport, Toledo Bend line at noon.

2 PM Wednesday Forecast

The line may push into Natchitoches an hour or so later.

5 PM Wednesday Forecast

One more line of storms could develop north of I-20 by late afternoon.

7 PM Wednesday Forecast

The storm system is projected to depart in the evening.

Again, this is a preliminary forecast.  Stay tuned for updates.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

STAY CONNECTED

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

Report a typo on this article
2
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you



Load comments