SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has Toledo Bend under a Slight Risk of severe storms including tornadoes on Wednesday. The I-20 corridor is under a Marginal Risk due to forecast uncertainty.
The powerful upper atmospheric storm responsible for this outlook was battering the west US coast Monday evening.
Here is the preliminary Precisioncast forecast for Wednesday:
According to the model, storms could be east of I-35 as early as 7 a.m.
Storms could arrive in east Texas by mid morning.
They are forecast to pass through a Texarkana, Shreveport, Toledo Bend line at noon.
The line may push into Natchitoches an hour or so later.
One more line of storms could develop north of I-20 by late afternoon.
The storm system is projected to depart in the evening.
Again, this is a preliminary forecast. Stay tuned for updates.
