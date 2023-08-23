CENTER, Texas - The sheriff of Shelby County has undergone a double lung transplant.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Kevin W. Windham surgery on Tuesday went well and he now has new lungs.
Windham was a candidate for a double lung transplant since of June 21.
Windham shared that over the past year, he has experienced some serious health issues. His team of doctors agreed this transplant will allow Windham to achieve a greater quality of life.
"While this is a life changing surgery, I have faith in God, and I know that this will place me on the road to recovery," Windham said.
In a Facebook post, Windham also mentioned after the surgery he will not be in the office on a daily basis. But he said he will continue to be very active in the daily operations of the office and the jail.
"I have full confidence in the ability of my administration as well as the entire staff at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office," Windham said.
Windham said he looks forward to recovering and being back in the office very soon.