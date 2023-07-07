SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas - A missing man who was believed to be in grave danger this week has been found dead.
It all started on Navaho Trail Wednesday in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood and ended tragically, about 100 miles away in San Augustine County, Texas.
The San Augustine sheriff says they found the body of Terry Morris in the trunk of his own car, the car they were looking for.
The body will undergo an autopsy in Texas before it is returned to Shreveport.
Police in Texas were also able to catch the suspected killer. Kenavion Baker is behind bars wanted for the killing, in Shreveport.
San Augustine deputies caught him Thursday morning after he was spotted in the area, earlier the previous day.
Baker is awaiting extradition to Louisiana.