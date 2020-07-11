SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The joint Smith County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is addressing rumors circulating about free, walk-up COVID-19 testing sites administered by the state in East Texas.
According to the ECO, they were made aware of social media posts circulating on social stating that someone, usually a “friend of a friend,” went to a walk-up testing site, registered to get tested, got tired of waiting and left. They claim that although they did not get tested, they received a call saying they had tested positive for COVID-19.
The EOC asks if any person has actually had this experience, to contact them so they can connect you to the correct people to get tested and clear up any misinformation.