HEMPHILL, Texas - Monday marks the 18th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster. Those killed in the tragedy will be honored at the Patricia Huffman Smith NASA Museum. That's at 375 Sabine Street, Unit B in Hemphill.
Program will start at 7:45 a.m. and will be held at the museum auditorium. Event is free to the public. Space is limited due to COVID restrictions. Face masks will be required at all times.
All seven crew members died in the accident. Their remains and shuttle debris rained down across East Texas and Western Louisiana.
The craft was the oldest shuttle in NASA's fleet, and had completed 27 previous missions.
Investigators say Columbia broke up during re-entry. They determined a piece of foam broke shortly after lift-off and formed a hole in the shuttle's left wing.
A report said engineers noticed the break and thought it could lead to a problem. However, management reportedly didn't think the incident was a serious enough issue.