CENTER, Texas - A person was arrested Thursday night in Shelby County after a dangerous incident with deputies.
According to our partners at Shelby County Today, Sheriff Kevin Windham says someone stole a sheriff's vehicle.
The suspect and vehicle were later found on FM 699 with the help of a Department of Public Safety helicopter. Deputies blocked off the area for several hours.
The paper reports deputies were able to negotiate and surround the suspect. He was arrested around 10 p.m. without incident.
