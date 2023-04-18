MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas – A man was arrested on a murder charge on Friday for allegedly selling fentanyl near Mount Pleasant ISD.
Earlier that day, officers responded to a call of a deceased man, Jose Ramirez, who had allegedly purchased three M30 pills from Tristan Richardson, 23, of Mount Pleasant, for $30 on CashApp, according to an affidavit.
Richardson allegedly admitted he knew the pills he sold to Ramirez were laced with fentanyl.
After searching Richardson’s home on Choctaw Street, officers found half of an M30 pill that Richardson said was given to Ramirez.
Richardson’s home is located less than 700 feet from Mount Pleasant ISD, so he was charged with possession of drugs in a drug-free zone, enhancing his murder charge.
Richardson's bond is set at $1 million for the murder charge.