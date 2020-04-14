UPDATE posted Tuesday, April 13:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- At 4:30 p.m. Monday, approximately 29,700 customers remain without power after three waves of severe storms swept across SWEPCO’s service territory on Easter Sunday. At the peak, 64,000 customers were without power.
The outages include 21,200 customers in Texas, 7,900 in Louisiana and 600 in Arkansas.
Crews are working to restore power, and additional AEP and contract crews are joining the restoration effort.
The first line of storms left 22,000 customers without power Sunday morning, mostly in Texas and Louisiana. Power had been restored to 14,000 customers by the afternoon. However, more storms struck Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas during the late afternoon and evening, pushing the total number of customers without power to 64,000 by 9 p.m. Sunday.
The storms, with high winds and lightning, heavily damaged SWEPCO’s electric system with multiple broken poles and wires down in many locations across three states. Overall storm restoration will be a multiple-day effort.
Here are number of customers without power by area, with estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in that city and surrounding communities.
Texas
- Gilmer – 2,385 – 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Gladewater – 4,234 – 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Henderson – 173 – 10 p.m. Monday
- Kilgore – 1,318 – 10 p.m. Tuesday
- Longview – 10,039 – 12 noon Thursday
- Marshall – 742 – 10 p.m. Tuesday
- Mineola – 2,194 - 10 p.m. Wednesday
Louisiana
- Bossier City – 407 – 5 p.m. Tuesday
- Haughton – 1,852 – 10 p.m. Tuesday
- Shreveport – 4,483 – 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Hornbeck – 737 – 10 p.m. tonight (Monday)
- Mansfield – 407 – 10 p.m. tonight (Monday)
Arkansas
- Nashville – 571 – 11:59 p.m. (midnight) Tuesday
ORIGINAL STORY posted Monday, April 12:
