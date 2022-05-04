MARSHALL, Texas - The jury trial of a Karnack man indicted for the April 27, 2020, shooting of his mother and uncle kicked off Tuesday in the 71st Judicial District Court.
The defendant, 55-year-old Carl Dwain Dunn, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault/family violence with a weapon. The offense is a first degree felony.
According to the indictment, on April 27, 2020, Dunn reportedly caused serious bodily injury to his mother and uncle by shooting his mother in the face and shooting his uncle in the stomach.
Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 911 dispatchers received a dropped 911 call around 11:34 p.m. the day of the crime.
“Dispatchers were unable to get anyone on the open phone line to talk to them,” HCSO officials reported at the time. Thus, “a deputy was dispatched to the address on Jackson Arms Road to check welfare on the occupants due to the 911 call.”
Upon the deputy’s arrival, he heard a voice pleading for help as he knocked on the door, HCSO said.
“The deputy made entry into the residence, where he discovered two gunshot victims — a 79-year-old female and a 64 year-old-male,” sheriff’s officials noted at the time.
According to a probable cause report on the incident, the deputy found the female victim on the living room floor in a pool of blood. He observed two black eyes and blood covering her face and head. The male victim was found on the kitchen floor covered in blood and suffering from several gunshot wounds to his left thigh and stomach.
The male victim was alert enough to identify the shooter and say that the suspect was still in the residence. The uncle advised that Dunn not only shot them, but beat him in the head with a pistol.
As deputies searched the residence, they found Dunn hiding underneath a bed, HCSO said.
According to the probable cause report, Dunn was found in the bedroom with a bloody .22-caliber revolver that was missing the barrel.
Officials reported at the time that Dunn appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested by the deputies at the scene.
“Carl Dunn does reside at the location and is the son of one of the victims and the nephew of the other victim,” HCSO officials noted at the time.
Both victims were transported by helicopter to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life threatening injuries. Dunn’s mother had sustained a gunshot wound to her face and trauma to her head.
A jury was selected in the case Monday; testimony kicked off Tuesday. The trial continues Wednesday.