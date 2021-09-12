Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, heavy rainfall expected for Texas, Louisiana coasts

Nicholas is forecast to approach the middle of the Texas coast as a strong tropical storm on Tuesday, the NHC said in a 10 a.m. update. Tropical storm conditions are possible along portions of the middle and upper Texas coast late Monday night and Tuesday.
Nicholas has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving northwest at 13 mph.
The Texas and Louisiana coasts are expected to receive periods of heavy rainfall today through mid-week.
Nicholas is expected to produce total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches.
Life-threatening storm surge along the Texas coast is possible.