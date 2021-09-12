Satellite image of Tropical Storm Nicholas showed a disorganized storm as of late Sunday evening.
The National Hurricane Center indicated the weak system had 40 mph winds and was barely moving.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect along the Texas gulf coast. 39 mph or higher winds are expected in the next 36 hours.
The National Hurricane Center forecast takes the storm into Texas and Louisiana over the next 5 days. The white shading indicates the uncertainty of this outlook.
