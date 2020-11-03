SHELBYVILLE, Texas - Tensions were high at a school in east Texas on Tuesday. A Trump flag was found flying early in the morning on the Shelbyville Independent School District flagpole.
The morning of election day, many cars were also found riding around the premises with Trump flags attached.
Superintendent Ray West says the flag on the flagpole was most likely put up late Monday evening. According to West, the incident caused damage to the flag cables.
The students involved have been identified and will face disciplinary action. They will also be held financially response for the damage.