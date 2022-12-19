Those killed in the wreck were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xavier Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Lufkin police said Reilly Brown, 19, of Carthage and Radaysha Jackson, 18, of Kirbyville were critically injured in the wreck and flown to a Tyler hospital. Another teen, Omorion Lewis, 17, of Jasper was treated and released from a local hospital, LPD said.
Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and was being booked into the Angelina County Jail, police said, adding that he will face additional charges.
Lufkin police said a preliminary investigation shows Lewis was driving southbound on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch around midnight Saturday.
Lewis "made a sudden lane change and was rear-ended by a Ford Bronco," Lufkin police said. "Lewis’ car spun into the median and came to an abrupt stop. Neither Lewis nor his six passengers were wearing seat belts. Lewis remained in the driver’s seat while his passengers came to rest in the back seat."
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash, police said.
"Please pray for all the families affected by this incident," Lufkin police said.