JEFFERSON, Tx - While high school football may be back in some parts of the Arklatex, one thing still missing is the pep rally on the day of the game. Assemblies are not allowed due to COVID-19, and that means a high school tradition is missing.
But in this virtual world we rapidly involved into, KTBS is introducing something new to allow our area high schools to share their school spirit. It is a virtual pep rally and this week students from Center High School and Jefferson High School submitted videos that we first shared on First News.
If you want to nominate your school for the KTBS Virtual Pep Rally, send Patrick an email at pdennis@ktbs.com.