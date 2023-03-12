CARTHAGE, Texas - Two deputies with the Panola County Sheriff's Office were injured Saturday when their patrol SUV was hit by a truck on Texas 315.
The sheriff's office said the deputies were answering a loose livestock call on Texas 315 near FM 1971 around 2:13 p.m. The deputies had located the cow and were waiting for traffic to clear to make a u-turn when their SUV was struck from behind by a truck, the sheriff's office said.
"A DPS trooper, other deputies, Clayton VFD and Allegiance EMS responded to the scene," the sheriff's office said. "Both deputies were taken to UT Carthage by ambulance. One deputy has since been airlifted to UT Tyler as a precaution. The occupants of the other vehicle were treated at the scene by the VFD and EMS."
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. The driver of the truck was cited for failure to control speed, the sheriff's office said.
"We are thankful that the injuries weren't more serious given the damage done to the vehicles," the sheriff's office said.