MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement released Sunday morning.
The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation.
"According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person, who is not a student of Wiley College, went to a vehicle and retrieved a firearm, returned to the gathering, and opened fire on the crowd," Wiley College said.
Two people were shot, received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals. The college said those two people were not involved in the earlier altercation, according to witnesses.
Wiley College said the people involved in the shooting were not Wiley College students.
"The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Marshall Police Department and the Wiley College Police Department," Wiley College said. "The investigation is in its preliminary stages but updates will be provided as they become available.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. The Wiley College community is deeply saddened by this senseless violence."