ATLANTA, Texas - Work to resurface a portion of FM 989/Kings Highway in Texarkana is scheduled to begin this summer, according to plans awarded in May by the Texas Department of Transportation.
"The project includes 1.9 miles of four-lane highway, between US 82 and US 67," said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. "Work will take place at night, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., to minimize the impact to the traveling public," Bruce added.
RK Hall, LLC of Paris was awarded the contract with a bid of $1,902,107.
Work is expected to begin in July 2023 and should be complete in about two months, weather permitting.
Follow TxDOT's Atlanta District on Facebook @TxDOTAtlantaTX, Twitter @TxDOTAtlanta and Nextdoor.
Meantime, safety features will be added along SH 154 in Harrison and Upshur counties soon.
"This project includes over 20 miles of roadway on SH 154 from FM 726 S in Upshur County to about four miles east of FM 2208 in Harrison County," said Marshall Area Engineer Jacob Vise. "The safety features to be added on driveway culverts are designed to reduce the severity of traffic incidents when vehicles leave the roadway," Vise added.
East Texas Bridge, Inc. of Longview was awarded the contract with a bid of $3,492,422.
Work is expected to begin in August 2023 and should be complete in about 13 months, weather permitting.