ATLANTA, TEXAS – Twenty-eight intersections in Northeast Texas will have improvements made to their traffic control systems during the coming year, according to plans approved in August by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
“We will be making various upgrades to the signal lights at all 28 intersections. Many of these will include adding a flashing yellow arrow for left turns,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta.
Intersections scheduled for improvements are:
- Bowie County
- US 67 and FM 991
- US 82 and FM 992
- US 82 and Spur 594
- SH 8 and Hoskins Street
- SH 8 and James Bowie Drive
- I-369 Frontage Roads and Westlawn Drive
- Camp County:
- US 271 and SH 11
- US 271 and FM 993
- Loop 179 and FM 1520
- Harrison County:
- US 59 and I-20 Frontage Roads
- US 80 and Parker Street
- US 80 and Alamo Boulevard
- US 80 and Houston Street
- US 80 and Warren Drive
- US 80 and Washington Avenue
- SH 43 and Garrett Street
- SH 43 and Rosborough Springs Road
- SH 43 and Loop 390
- Morris County:
- US 259 and FM 250
- US 259 and FM 729
- Panola County:
- Bus. 79 at Davis Street
- Upshur County:
- US 271 and Bob Glaze Drive
- US 271 and Old Coffeeville Road
- US 271 and Cass Street
- US 271 and SH 154
Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions, Inc. of Cedar Hill, TX was awarded the contract for these traffic control projects with a bid of $526,434.
Work on the projects should begin in November of this year and take about eight months to complete, Wells said.